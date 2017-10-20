Police Clinic Receives GH¢53,000.00 Medical Items

Related Stories The Police Clinic in Kumasi has taken delivery of medical items costing about GH?53,000.00 to assist improve the quality of care.



These included consumables, autoclave, wheelchairs, scales, disinfectants and disposables.

They were a gift from the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA).



Nana Kwame Amoah Nyame, Chairman of the Association, said it was their contribution towards helping to enhance the operation of the facility - to provide world class service and bring healing to the sick.



He said it was in everybody’s interest that the clinic was well-equipped to render quality services to patients.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, said he was overwhelmed by the support and thanked the traders.



He indicated that the facility had not only been providing healthcare services to police officers but the general public.



The assistance, he added, would without doubt, go a long way to help boost its operation.