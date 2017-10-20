Nurses Told To Respect Patients

library image Related Stories Nurses in the country have been advised to desist from looking down on patients that seek healthcare at their hospitals.



Daniel Atta Tuffuor, Principal of the Seventh-Day Adventists (SDA) Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Kwadaso in Kumasi, who made the statement admonished all healthcare professionals, notably nurses, to treat patients with dignity and respect or face disciplinary action.



The principal was speaking at the 13th Matriculation for Nurses and 4th Matriculation for Midwife Trainees at the school.



According to him, patients who visit hospitals need attention, respect, care and a bit of pampering so they can get healed quickly.



Sadly, he observed that some nurses sometimes throw the ethics of their noble profession into the gutters and maltreat patients.



Describing such acts as ridiculous and unacceptable, Tuffuor said the unprofessional attitude exhibited by some nurses have dented the image of the noble profession.



“Due to some unprofessional behaviour of some nurses, the entire nursing profession has been given a bad name”, he lamented.



He said it was about time nurses resolved to acting professionally so as to cleanse their dented image.



The event, which was under the theme; ‘Universal Health Coverage: The Role of CHAG Health Training Institutions’, was held on Wednesday.



The SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kwadaso (Kumasi), which was started 12 years ago, admitted 192 midwiferies and 182 general nurses this academic year.



Mr. Atta-Tuffuor disclosed that lack of accommodation remained a key challenge facing the school, and called for support from all stakeholders so that the school’s new campus at Barekese would be completed and equipped.