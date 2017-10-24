Let Abortion Be Covered By NHIS – IPAS Ghana

Related Stories IPAS Ghana Youth Advisory Board (YAB), a reproductive health services advocacy organisation, has made a case for the cost of abortion to be covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to make it affordable to all to help save lives of the youth.



Mr Philip Duah, Communications and Advocacy Chairman of IPAS Ghana YAB, who made the call at a News conference in Tamale said it would be more economical for the cost of abortion care to be borne by the NHIS.



The News conference formed part of increased advocacy by IPAS Ghana YAB in support of improved family planning and comprehensive sexual and reproductive care for young people in the country.



Mr Duah said the current situation where health care services for complications arising out of abortion operations were covered by the NHIS rather tended to increase the financial burden on the scheme.



He said the cost of abortion was dependent on the service provider saying it ranged from GHc300 to GHc550, a cost, which was too high for young girls to afford.



He was not happy that in spite of the fact that over 47,000 women across the world died annually due to unsafe abortion, society continued to put more human barriers leading to more deaths.



He also called on approved health facilities to be youth friendly by providing them with vital information on reproductive health and family planning services including safe abortion to prevent unwanted pregnancies.



Mr Duah said “In ending problems associated with unsafe abortion and unwanted pregnancies, we strongly recommend increasing access to family planning services for all and addressing problems associated with services provision such as stigma.”



In Ghana, abortion is permitted under certain circumstances including incest, rape, and mental health reasons.