Tema women benefit from GNPC ladies’ sponsored breast screening exercise

Over four hundred women in Tema have benefited from a free breast screen exercise organised by ladies of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) known as Petroleum Ladies Association(PELA).



The ladies preceded the screening exercise with a float amidst dancing and singing through the principal streets of the Metropolis to raise awareness on breast cancer.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Ms Doe Agbolosoo-Mensah, President, PELA, urged women to dutifully self-examine their breast since early detection can save their lives.



“It is our duty as fathers, mothers, husbands, sisters, brothers,sons and daughters and even acquaintances to spread the message that when we detect any form of defect with or in our breast and report immediately to the doctor, we will survive.”



MsAgbolosoo-Mensah thanked the management of GNPC,BajFreight and BreastCare International as well as the Tema Metropolitan Directorate of the Ghana Health Service for their financial and logistical support.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Akwele Sawyer, a beneficiary of the breast screening exercise, commended PELA for strategically locating the screening centresat the TMA forecourt and the Yam Market where most women in the city centre can easily access.



She called for periodic free breast screening in such locations as health personal also intensified the awareness campaign on breast cancer to save mothers who are most of the timepivotsof the home.



