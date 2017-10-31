Fanteakwa PM Expresses Worry About High HIV Prevalence

Related Stories The Presiding Member (PM) of the Fanteakwa District Assembly, Mr. Ernest Ofosu, has expressed deep worry about the high prevalence of HIV in the area.



He did not provide figures but said the situation was troubling and more should be done to halt the spread of the infection.



He called for the assembly members to scale up HIV-AIDS education campaign in their electoral areas to help save the people from catching the disease.



Mr. Ofosu was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a public hearing on the 2018-2021 District Medium-Term Development Plan at Begoro.



He reminded everybody to avoid keeping multiple sexual partners and unprotected sex.



He also appealed for strong support from the Ghana AIDS Commission and NGOs to aid the assembly to appropriately respond to the HIV menace.



Earlier, Ms. Iris Dalaba, the District Planning Officer, underlined the need to take steps to fully exploit the economic resources of the area to generate more revenue and reduce its overdependence on the district assemblies’ common fund for development.



It was important that they found other revenue streams to speed up the progress of the district, she added.



She complained about the bad nature of roads running across the district and poor telecommunication network, and said, these needed to improve to attract businesses.