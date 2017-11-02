Volta, Brong Ahafo Lead HIV Prevalence – GAC report

Related Stories Ghana’s overall fight to eliminate HIV/AIDS seems to be progressing steadily, but prevalence in the Volta and Brong Ahafo regions remain high and lead all the other regions with a rate of 2.7 per cent.



This was revealed by the Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission(GAC), Dr Mokowaa Blay Adu, yesterday in Accra at the national media launch to kick start activities to mark World AIDS Day to be observed worldwide on December 1.



“The 2016 HSS report shows two regions leading in HIV prevalence; that is the Volta and Brong Ahafo at 2.7 per cent. The region with the lowest prevalence is the Northern region with 0.7 per cent,” she explained.



According to the statistics, the two regions have taken over Greater Accra, which had the highest prevalence in 2015. Reduction in Eastern Region has been consistent in the past three years after the region remained the highest prevalence region for several consecutive years.



Dr Adu Gyamfi, who was speaking on the theme, “The right to health; know your HIV status; seek early treatment”, called for increased awareness and for an all hands on deck approach to effectively combat the deadly disease.



She encouraged the public to conduct checks to know their status which will inform them seek early treatment if positive or find ways to remain HIV-free if the test is negative.



