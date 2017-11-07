More Than 150 Children To Get Free Cleft Surgery Funding

Related Stories Samsung Ghana is bringing back smiles to the faces of children across Ghana ahead of this year’s Christmas festivities. The electronics giant has partnered with Operation Smile, an international medical charity organization, to fund the cleft surgeries of more than 150 Ghanaian children.



“Smile with Samsung” is the second project through which the electronics provider will support cleft surgeries in Ghana. For every authorized Samsung smartphone bought and registered on e-warranty from now until the end of January 2018, Samsung will donate $1 towards the surgeries. Samsung’s guaranteed contribution is $50,000.



According to Tracy Kyei, Marketing Manager at Samsung, customers who purchase a Samsung device will need to register on e-warranty to ensure Samsung recognizes the sale. They will then receive a confirmation message, via SMS, that $1 has been donated to the “Smile with Samsung” project.



Statistics show that every three minutes somewhere in the world a child is born with a cleft. In Ghana this equates to one out of every 750 births. Despite the fact that a cleft can be fixed with a simple surgery lasting just 45 minutes, one out of every 10 children with a cleft dies before their first birthday.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Eugene Nahm, Managing Director of Samsung Electronics, said: “Our aim is to support a worthy cause in which our customers can partake – we want them to be proud to own a Samsung. We firmly believe that no company can truly say it is successful if it doesn’t give back to society.”