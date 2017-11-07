Suntreso Government Hospital Receives Health Equipment

Related Stories Mr. Francis Asenso Boakye, First Deputy Chief of Staff, has advocated strong public-private partnership in the quest to meeting health development goals of the nation.



Health, he said, was an important and complex sector, requiring the efforts of all stakeholders for the successful implementation of related policies and programmes.



The Deputy Chief of Staff, speaking to the media after he donated health equipment to the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi, noted that the government was focused on delivering on its campaign promises, especially health, job creation, agricultural and educational growth.



“We will ensure that all promises made, with particular reference to improvement in the conditions of service of health workers, resourcing of health trainees and facilities, as well as the empowerment of staff for efficient healthcare delivery are achieved to enhance the wellbeing of the citizenry,” he said.



The items donated included a sphygmomanometer, nebulizer, suction machine, autoclave, two wheelchairs, sanitary pads and assorted drinks.



They are meant to boost the emergency and general healthcare services of the Hospital.



Constructed in 1963, the facility currently operates as one of the strategic satellite health facilities in the metropolis.



Mr. Asenso Boakye said the gesture, which formed part of activities marking his 40th birthday, was in response to an appeal made by the Hospital.



In attendance were the Second Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Abu Jinapor, Mr. Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, as well as Mr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive.



Dr. Nana Adu Akumia, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, lauded the donor for responding to the needs of the hospital.