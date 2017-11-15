KATH Spends GHc1M On Staff Education

Related Stories A staggering GH¢1 million has been expended on some selected Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) staff to upgrade their knowledge.



The beneficiaries, who were selected on merit, schooled in specialized programmes in their various medical fields in Ghana and abroad.



The laudable move is among management’s vision of boosting the hospital’s human resource capacity to enable KATH deliver at the highest level.



It is also among the hospital’s management effort to help KATH staff members to benefit from the hospital, regarding their personal transformation.



KATH CEO, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, who made the disclosure, assured that the policy would be sustained in the coming years to make KATH the best.



“To enhance the human resource capacity of the hospital, which is the driving force for the transformation of institutions such as ours, management spent over GH¢1 million on staff members, pursuing different specialized programmes in the various professional disciplines within and outside the country”.



The KATH CEO stressed the need for constant upgrading of knowledge of the hospital’s staff so that they would be abreast with modern health techniques.

According to him, the health sector across the world keeps changing and it is important that the hospital’s staffs are supported to upgrade their knowledge.



Dr. Oheneba-Danso disclosed that work had started on the construction of a 40-room residential accommodation for House Officers at the Bantama Nurses Quarters.



When completed, he stated “It will save the hospital some of the huge cost it incurs in renting accommodation for critical staff”.



The occasion was the official opening ceremony of the hospital’s 2017 two-day mid-year Performance Review Workshop, held in Kumasi.



The heads of the various units and departments at KATH were there and they used the event to strategize to boost the hospital’s delivery.