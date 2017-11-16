Stop Eating Egg, Meat, Sugar To Prevent Fibroid – Nutritionist Tells Women

Related Stories Clinical Nutritionist Dr. Benjamin Nuako is strongly kicking against women consuming high-fat dairy and saturated products such as milk, meat and egg to avoiding growing fibroid.



Speaking on Nkwa Hia, a health talk show on Adom TV on Monday with host Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, the nutritionist said foods high in saturated fats can raise the estrogen level in women which allows fibroids to grow larger.



He said those foods are also hard on the liver, making it difficult for the body to break down and rid itself of the excess hormones.



“There is a hormone called ‘Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1’ (IGF1), which helps all parts of the human body to grow. This same hormone is artificially produced to feed some animals to grow faster; so the more you consume the meat of these animals, the more the hormone shoots,” he said.



He said excess IGF1 is dangerous to the body thus the need to avoid saturated and high-fat foods.