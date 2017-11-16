Tema Records 1000 Diabetic Cases Yearly

Hon Kwaku Agyemang, Health Minister Related Stories Officer in charge of the Public Health Service Department at the Tema General Hospital (TGH), Madam Cynthia Asante, has disclosed that about 800 to 1,000 new cases of Diabetes are recorded at Tema General Hospital annually.



Madam Asante made this startling revelation in an interview with our affiliate TV station in Tema, ATV during a diabetes screening exercise undertaken by the Tema General Hospital. The exercise was aimed at making Global Diabetes Day.



Giving the breakdown, she went on to reveal that over 200 cases of diabetes are recorded every quarter at the Diabetic Centre of the Tema General Hospital.



“It is very alarming my brother, in Tema General Hospital alone, over 200 cases of diabetes are recorded every quarter, mostly young men and women,” she lamented.



According to Madam Asante, the mode of acquiring diabetes included poor eating habits.



In this regard, she urged the youth to desist from bad eating habits.