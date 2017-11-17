Don’t Bill Clients Oxygen Per Hour - NHIA

Related Stories Mr Joseph Homenya, the Volta Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has cautioned healthcare providers against billing health insurance clients “oxygen per hour.”



He also asked them to stop taking “service sustainability support fee” and desist from demanding that clients pay for “every pint of blood used.”



Mr. Homenya who gave the caution at a stakeholders meeting in Ho said the charges were illegal and burdening clients of the scheme.



He noted that in some cases clients got stranded financially with some being detained for non-payment though discharged.



Mr Homenya said the NHIA pays providers for “bundle services” using the Ghana Diagnostic Related Grouping payment regime hence there was no justification for burdening clients with “many extra” bills.



“You have been engaged as a provider on contract to provide package of services, if there are challenges, which we acknowledge, you need to get back to us for solutions,” he stated.



Mr Homenya said government and the Authority were aware of difficulties facing providers due to delays in reimbursement and said that informed government’s commitment to clearing all arrears owed providers.



He therefore appealed to them to “operate within the provisions of the agreement” and desist from practices that could undermine the scheme.



Mr Homenya also urged the public and members of the scheme to register and renew their membership in time to enjoy uninterrupted healthcare service.