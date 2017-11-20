How It Feels Like When Your Blood Sugar Is Way Too High

|
Diabetes is the first thing many of us think about when we hear others talking about high blood sugar levels.
But before you are diagnosed with diabetes, your body will show signs that your blood sugar levels are too high.
Health experts say that the consumption of glucose through our diet is the most likely cause of high sugar levels.
As processed and artificial food continue to make up a significant portion of the diet of many people, the number of people suffering from high blood sugar is increasing.
So don’t overlook the following signs when you see them:
Dry and itchy skin
Constant hunger
Excess abdominal fat/weight gain
Nerve problems
Frequent urination and urination during the night
Blurred vision
Difficulty concentrating
Dry mouth
Impotence
Recurrent infections
Slow healing of cuts and wounds
Stomach problems
Constant fatigue or extreme tiredness
Increased thirst
Note that, for some people, especially those who've had diabetes for a long time, they can develop a condition known as hypoglycemia without warning and this is where they will not even have the warning signs that show a drop in blood sugar.
If you experience any symptoms of high or low blood sugar, test your blood sugar and follow your diabetes treatment plan based on the test results.
However, if you don’t get any better as quickly as possible, then call emergency for help.
|Source: pulse.com
