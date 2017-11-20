How It Feels Like When Your Blood Sugar Is Way Too High

Related Stories Diabetes is the first thing many of us think about when we hear others talking about high blood sugar levels.



But before you are diagnosed with diabetes, your body will show signs that your blood sugar levels are too high.



Health experts say that the consumption of glucose through our diet is the most likely cause of high sugar levels.



As processed and artificial food continue to make up a significant portion of the diet of many people, the number of people suffering from high blood sugar is increasing.



So don’t overlook the following signs when you see them:

Dry and itchy skin

Constant hunger

Excess abdominal fat/weight gain

Nerve problems

Frequent urination and urination during the night

Blurred vision

Difficulty concentrating

Dry mouth

Impotence

Recurrent infections

Slow healing of cuts and wounds

Stomach problems

Constant fatigue or extreme tiredness

Increased thirst



Note that, for some people, especially those who've had diabetes for a long time, they can develop a condition known as hypoglycemia without warning and this is where they will not even have the warning signs that show a drop in blood sugar.



If you experience any symptoms of high or low blood sugar, test your blood sugar and follow your diabetes treatment plan based on the test results.



However, if you don’t get any better as quickly as possible, then call emergency for help.