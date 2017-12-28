Walk Often For Health . . . Says McDan

Related Stories McDan Group chairman, Dr Daniel Mckorley has proposed regular walking as one of the surest ways of healthy living.



The multiple award winning Group Chairman on Saturday led staff of his outfit , its clients and the general public in a 5km brisk walking from Ayi Mensah to the Peduase Junior High School, Aburi.



The walk is the last in the series of the company’s quarterly walks for 2017 and was done in partnership with Lexis Bill dubbed McDan walk with Lexis.



At the Peduase Junior High School, the participants crowned the early morning exercise with aerobics and health screening supervised by a professional gym instructor and competent health screening team.



To Dr Mckorley, regular walking is one of the surest ways to guarantee healthy living, and keeps one from regular visits to the clinic.



He told the media in a post-walk interview "Let's walk often, it will save us a lot of medical bills.

Midway on the mountain, some felt like giving up, but l must say finishing it has really paid off, I feel energized, l believe we have burnt some calories."



"I will encourage all and sundry to take regular walking a priority, we at McDan think about the welfare of our team, clients, and the general public hence this exercise," he said.



Twellium Industries, producers of Rush Energy and Run Energy drink were one of the supporters of the walk who supported with their energy drinks.



The McDan Group chairman, Dr Daniel Mckorley took the opportunity to wish the General Public a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.