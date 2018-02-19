Medical Director At Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital Asked To Proceed On Leave

Related Stories The Ministry of Health has asked the Medical Health Director at the Ankaful psychiatric hospital, Dr. Eugene Dodorye to proceed on leave.



This comes after the Deputy Minister, Hon. Tina Mensah visited the facility and met with the staff of the hospital in Cape Coast in the central region.



Workers at the Ankaful psychiatric hospital began a strike action demandiing the immediate removal of their Medical Director, Dr. Eugene Dordoye who they have accused of collapsing the hospital due to unfair treatment to workers and poor attitude towards work.



Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Mensah said the ministry has heard the cry of the staff and for that matter has asked Dr. Eugene Dodorye to roll up and handover to the next person who is coming to replace him.



According to her, the ministry sent some people down to do some investigation and they have brought their findings, which has compelled them to replace the Medical Director



She therefore pleaded with the staff to allow calm to prevail at the hospital.



Tina Mensah however asked the workers to give their best as the ministry is working hard to resolve every impasse and ensure that their complains and other issues are resolved amicably.



In a short address the Chief Psychiatrist, Dr. Akwesi Osei also stated that there will be more consultation so as to ensure that peace and calm prevail at the hospital.



He indicated that, Dr. Dordoye will proceed on a six month leave to attend a capacity building in materials training then after his fate will be decided.



"The patients are the centre of our activities and within the time that he (Dr. Dodorye) will be going for the training, somebody will be brought in to manage the place", he added.



Public Relations Officer of the Ankaful psychiatric hospital, Emmanuel Kojo Ofori, expressed his appreciation to the minister and urged all staff to go back to their various wards and continue their work.









