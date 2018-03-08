American Couple Commissions Children’s Block At FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital

Related Stories The Foundation of Orthopedics and complex spine (FOCOS) in partnership with an American Couple Wayne and Claire Heyland, have commissioned a new children’s unit at Pantang.



This project commissioned on March 7, is intended to facilitate excellent child care services at the facility which adds up as a boost in the child healthcare division.



The facility has been equipped with an educational centre for children on admission to assist them have access to education while on admission.



This will particularly help children who are on admission for very serious medical conditions and will have to miss school for a couple of months. This way, they will find it easier catching up with their colleagues back in school when they finally are well enough to be discharged.



FOCOS together with Wayne and Claire Heyland thought it wise to make this facility available primarily for children who have suffered from extreme orthopedic ailments and injuries and were taken overseas for treatment, to get the appropriate condusive environment to recuperate.



President and Founder of FOCOS, Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, expressed his gratitude to Wayne and Claire Heyland who channeled a lot of resources into making the facility a reality and urged the hospital staff to do their best in maintaining the facility and help the sick children on admission recover.





