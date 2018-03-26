The Rebecca Foundation Donates Medical Supplies To Ridge And La General Hospitals

Related Stories



The donations valued at about USD 3,734,061.50 were presented to these two health facilities on Friday, March 23, 2018 on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation and the B.R.A.I.N. Project by Dr. Nana Yaw Appiah & Dr. Jean Louis Benae, Co-Founders of the B.R.A.I.N Project. This adds to the number of health-focused humanitarian interventions undertaken by the Rebecca Foundation and its Partners.



The items ranged from Neurosurgery Operating Microscopes, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Implants, Cranial Access Kits, Respiratory Ventilators, Pedriatic Stretchers, Hospital Beds, Anesthesia Kits, Examination Gloves, Crutches, Exam Tables, Walkers, Catheter Kits, Surgery Kits, Oxygen Masks, Alcohol Prep Pads, Hospital Drapes, wound dressings, SHARPS containers, Neck Braces, Assorted Orthopaedic Knee and Wrist Braces, Syringes, Walking Boots, Pedriatric Emergency System, Central Line Insertion Kits and others.



Relatedly, the Rebecca Foundation and the B.R.A.I.N. Project as part of their "Restoring Hope Initiative” invited a 40-member team of doctors and medical professionals from Germany and the United States of America to undertake varying degrees of health screening across the country.



The team visited and worked at the St. Michael's Hospital, close to Kumasi, the Tamale General Hospital to serve the three Northern Regions, La General Hospital, and Ridge Hospital in Accra.



Patients who were identified to be in need of critical surgical attention following the health screening exercises were transported to the Ridge Hospital in Accra, where all the surgical operations were undertaken at no expense to them between March 19th and 25th, 2018.



Procedures performed included but not limited to Hydrocephalus Surgery, Posterior Spinal Fusion with Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), Anterior Cervical Fusion and Decompression, and Cervical Spine Corpectomy.



The rest are Orthopedic Fracture Reconstruction, Complex Hand Deformity Surgeries, Excision of Upper Extremity Tumors, Tissue Reconstruction with Skin Grafts, and correction of Dupuytrens Contractor.



So far, the team has performed more than 25 complex surgeries in neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery on patients comprising children and adults.



The Rebecca Foundation has since it’s establishment championed the health needs of mothers and children in the country. It recently built an ultra-modern Mother and Baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi with other projects currently underway across the country.



