Cholera Scare Hits Accra Markets

Related Stories Investigations conducted by Today have revealed that the Accra metropolis is gradually being overtaken by refuse, signaling a looming outbreak of communicable diseases in the capital.



Today observed during a visit at some markets in Accra that dump sites in major locations and major market places had not been cleared, leaving piles of rubbish, which were attracting flies.



Places like Kaneshie market, Agbogbloshie, Tudu, Accra Central, and Lapaz lorry station were all overflowing with rubbish as at the time Today visited last Sunday [March 25, 2018].



The saddest part of this was that traders at the afore-mentioned market places were seen going about their normal businesses close to rubbish, as they looked helpless.



It was an eyesore at the Kaneshie market, which used to be clean as there was heaps of refuse scattered around the whole market.



Roads, which led to the market, were full of refuse, making it difficult for drivers and commuters to use the roads.



Speaking to Today in an interview many of the market women put the blame on the doorstep of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



They explained that the surrounding communities have no dumping sites. According to them, city authorities had also failed to provide them with refuse containers, hence their resolve to dump the refuse in the market.



The traders were also disappointed that the city authorities had ignored their pleas to get the issue addressed.



They therefore appealed to government to expedite action on the problem before the rains start.



It will be recalled that two years ago, the country recorded its highest cholera cases as a result of poor waste management.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) Situational Report on Cholera Outbreak in Ghana indicated that the country recorded some 591 confirmed cholera cases with five deaths between January and May last year.



The report mentioned that the cases were recorded in 29 districts across eight regions over the period. The only regions spared were Northern and Upper East.



It disclosed that last year’s cases were a spillover from the massive cholera outbreak, which saw a gargantuan 28,975 cases with 243 deaths, the largest the country has ever experienced in one year.



Greater Accra Region which was mentioned as the epicentre of the outbreak last two years led last year again with 264 cases and four deaths by the close of 21st week of the year, followed closely by Eastern Region with 200 confirmed cases but no deaths.