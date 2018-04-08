GHS Directs Health Facilities To Paste Roster Of Doctors, Nurses

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare Related Stories The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed all health facilities in the country to paste the schedule of doctors and nurses manning the facility at any point in time.



This is one of the many interventions the Service is introducing to avert a recurrence of the pandemonium that broke out last Thursday at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.



There was chaos at Accra’s major children’s healthcare facility, the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital as angry parents accuse the hospital of neglect.



Frustrated mothers say the hospital is unnecessarily delaying in attending to their to their sick children.



They told Joy News' Adelaide Arthur they are often compelled to spend the whole day at the hospital in a desperate wait for a doctor to attend to their sick children.



“The doctors do as they please, they come and go as they want…I have been here since 7 am but it is over 10 hours and no one has paid attention to me.



“There is only one doctor taking care of all the people here which is unfair…the children are suffering and it is because of them the doctors are paid,” a fatigued mother said.



But the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare said the roster will allow anyone who visits the hospital to know the number of doctors and number available to serve them at any point in time.



“We are also trying to let every health facility have a customer service unit,” he added.



Dr Nsiah-Asare also advised parents and the general public to go to the hospital during the day when they see their wards are not well and not wait until the evening.



“The nights are mostly for emergency services, so if you go there in the night when they are to see to emergency cases, you are likely to wait longer,” he said.