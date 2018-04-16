Donewell Insurance Workers Stock National Blood Bank

Related Stories As part of their 25th Anniversary celebrations, workers of Donewell Insurance Company Limited in partnership with Happy FM, Ghana’s number one sports station, over the weekend embarked on a blood donation exercise to help save lives.



The blood donation exercise which took place at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Accra on Saturday April 14, saw a host of Donewell Insurance Company Limited and Happy FM staff together with the general public donating blood to stock the the National Blood Bank.



Over 100 units of blood was collected to boost the stock of blood at the National Blood Bank.



According to Seth Aklasi, Chief Executive Officer of Donewell Insurance Company Limited, the exercise which attracted people from all walks of life, was part of their events to give back to society and also help our hospitals save lives in Ghana.



“Donewell Insurance is 25 years and as part of our anniversary, we agreed to give back to society by helping the Blood Bank increase its stock of blood. We want to contribute our quota to the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.” Mr. Aklasi said.



He added “Other anniversary activities would include a symposium, donations to selected orphanage homes, a dinner and awards night and a thanksgiving service. We hope to reach out to all stakeholders of our business by the end of this anniversary celebration.”



Speaking at the Blood Donation Exercise, Timothy Karikari, a Director at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC) stated that blood shortage at the hospitals is a great concern to Happy FM and hence the decision to organize this important exercise annually.



“We partnered Donewell Insurance because of the trust and confidence they have sustained in their 25 years of service to the people of Ghana.” Mr. Karikari disclosed.



He said that blood cannot be manufactured therefore it is essential for people to donate at least once every 6 months to help save a life.



“Blood cannot be manufactured or created. It is only a human being that can donate blood to another so we believe that by donating blood, you are saving human life, a company’s life and a nation’s future. Even one unit of blood is important” he noted.



The blood donation exercise lasted for about 8 hours from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. There were other activities such as free medical screening and health checks for participants by qualified medical professionals.





