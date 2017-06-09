GGG Awards To Reward Performance Of Gov't Officials

Related Stories Preparations are set for the first ever Good Governance Awards, an award scheme that seeks to honour the hard work of government appointees.



Good Governance Awards Ghana (GGG Awards) is an initiative by Africa Center for Strategic Government Performance in partnership with the Government of Ghana, World Bank, UNDP, STARR Ghana and US Aid to ensure that government appointees perform their duties effectively and render account to the people they serve.



Hard work will be rewarded, good governance practices will be awarded and integrity is encouraged so far as the GGG Awards is concerned.



The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of the GGG Awards, Prince Mackay has called on the Government of Ghana, corporate and international bodies to support the Awards scheme "to change and transform Ghana for the best and also consolidate our gains in good governance practices which would be envy to the world".



The Awards, on the other hand, will help discourage incompetence and corruption among government appointees in the country.



It will promote quality leadership in governance.



High profile personalities expected to play key roles as patrons and advisors to the Awards include President and Vice President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama, Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufour and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The GGG Award will be launched at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in July 2017 where all the categories of the scheme will be unveiled.



