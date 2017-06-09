Cape Coast MCE Interacts WIth Market Women

Related Stories The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur this morning paid a working visit to the Abura and Kotokuraba markets in Cape Coast.



The MCEs visit is part of his familiarisation visit to markets in the metropolis.



Addressing traders at the Abura Market, Hon. Arthur expressed his happiness about the support they have given him since his appointment as the MCE for Cape Coast.



He commended the traders for their participation in his first sanitation exercise. He also advised the traders to always keep the market clean.



The Queenmother of Abura market, Madam Cecilia disclosed that, sanitation at the market is a very serious problem because there is no skip container at the market for dumping of refuse. She bemoaned bad security at the market.



"There are reports of theft in the market on daily basis. As we speak, we have only two security men for this big market," Madam Cecilia Aggrey stated.



She also raised that, the traders were hawking on the road side as they threatened to close their shops and go and sell at the road side by next week if nothing were done to these hawkers.



The leadership of the market appealed to the MCE to grant them, the chance to start a Sunday market.



According to them, it is high time to operate a Sunday market to boost the revenue of traders and the Metropolitan Assembly.



The MCE promised to provide a skip container for the Abura market as soon possible.



He also promised to boost the security of both Abura and Kotokuraba markets. On the Sunday market, the MCE called for patience as he does further consultations with stakeholders to see the way forward.



Finally, the MCE called on the traders, once they move to the new market, hawking will be a thing of the past.



In the immediate, he will meet the Assembly member for Abura Etsirfi-Eyifua, Hon. Lawrence Ampah to fashion out how to deal with the situation.



At Kotokuraba market, Hon. Arthur reiterated his promise of making sure that, all occupants of the old market would be served before new allocations are made.