I’ve Lost A 'Generous, Trustworthy Son' – Mahama’s Father

Below is his full tribute



I stand here today with a heavy heart to pay tribute to my son, my brother and my friend because these are all what Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was to me. This relationship started right from his birth, because being our first child, myself and Vero his mother, competed for his company.



Unlike most children, Maxwell was not the type who as a baby gave us sleepless nights. We were therefore not surprised when he grew up as a very gentle person.



As I watched him grow up, I have always had the intuition that he was going to be a great person someday because he was very inquisitive and intelligent. Occasionally I would ask him question that I would not expect a child to have an answer to. On such occasions, he will go and ask uncle and came with the answer.



Generally, he has been very active from birth, and we were not surprised when he grew up to like sporting activities such as swimming (as can be seen from one of the videos posted by a family member on his Facebook page). He also loved lawn tennis but amongst all jogging was his favourite.



Maxwell was such a gentle caring person and one wonders whether as a soldier he could even kill a fly. He was such a kind and generous person who loved sharing and all who have ever been around him can testify to this. As a father, he insisted on giving me something from his small salary every month for which we had to come to a compromise. He could also take from me when the need arises and I from him similarly. He was such a reliable and trustworthy son, I will greatly miss.



The last time I spoke with Maxwell was the weekend before his life was taken. He had called me from his Base requesting me to supervise some work he wanted done on a project he was undertaking. As was usual with him we discussed the details and his plans for the project and before hanging up he said thanks, daddy. I jokingly said to him, say thanks, foreman.



We both laughed over it and hanged up little did I know that he was invariably handing over the project to me.



Maxwell, be rest assured I have taken over the project seriously and it will be completed and put to the use you intended.



My son, my brother and my good friend rest in peace and be assured that I will carry out all the plans you have discussed with me for your wife Barbara and the children.



Maxwell might not have lived to be a great soldier as per my intuition but he certainly died a great soldier because I believe his death will change so many lives in this country the main one being the lynching of innocent people. Maxwell, I believe like Jesus Christ, your life was taken to save the lives of others. The Almighty God knows what He has used you for. I love you but He loves you more.



You are gone but our friendship will continue by way of your memory. The entire family will greatly miss you.



Tribute by brother, Michael Mahama



Growing up with Maxwell was the best anyone can get in his life. We had the best of times together. He always understood and supported me no matter the situation. He was a good brother to me and I looked up to him in many ways. He was my advisor and closest friend. Very caring, thoughtful, humble and full of life.



Adam always had a smile on his face and always seemed to have a new joke to tell. His easy-going relaxed nature made him a delight to be around. He always found something good in every person he met and was always willing to share his love with everyone who came his way. He had a kind heart.



In life, he gave me a sense of direction. I looked up to him academically as well. He was my motivation. He strived to support me become who I want to be in life. He was always honest with me. He never hid his feelings from me.



That made me feel free always around him. He was always there if I needed someone to talk to or needed someone to make me laugh. My life feels so empty right now. I sit here always checking my phone and it feels like any minute Adam will walk through the door or give me a call. I miss his kindness, his support, and humour.



Adam, I will always miss you. I do not know who will call me to advise me and in whom I can confide in again. You have been taken away from me the time I needed you most. I thank God for the times that we shared together.



I will always love you. You are the best brother anyone can wish for. I will do my best not to disappoint you. Until we meet again, God be with you. May your soul rest in perfect peace.

















