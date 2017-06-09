Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan Launches ‘Angeles Foundation’ In Colours

Related Stories Ace morning host of Homebase TV, Ohemaa Osisiadan launches a foundation Known as Angeles Foundation to cater for the needy as a way of celebrating her decade in media broadcasting.



The Angeles Foundation seeks to focus on boy-child empowerment, cancer education and development of entrepreneurial skills among the youth.



Through the foundation there would be a special package for the needy as part of the activities to mark the anniversary.



Some of the packages include sponsorship for 10 people to study journalism, sponsorship for 10 people in hair braiding, juice production and among others.













Source: Hbtvghana.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.