God Give Our Leaders Wisdom To Do What Is Right - Dag Heward-Mills

Renowned Evangelist, Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills has called God Almighty in a solemn prayer to grant leaders of the nation wisdom to do what is right as they man affairs of the country.



Having delivered a very reflective sermon at the final funeral rite and burial of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama held at the forecourt of the State House, the theologian climaxed his sermon by evoking God’s wisdom and guidance in what they do practically and say.



And that the country should have an era of King Solomon in the Bible where his wisdom brought about absolute peace and comfort to the people of Israel.



He also appealed for blessings unto the country amidst the numerous bloodshed and as well eschewing evil, demonic and barbaric acts from our fabrics of life. Ghana, he added should once again be called a safe nation.



The Presiding Bishop concluded his prayer by admonishing the gathering and general public that the gruesome murder and death should be a true turning point of ending impunity.