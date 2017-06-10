Lawyer Okudzeto Deserves A Ban Just Like Sosu For Advertising Firm - Group

Related Stories The Convener of a pressure group that calls itself National Interest (UNI), Senyo Korsi has taken a swipe at senior lawyer, Sam Okudzeto, over the ban of lawyer Xavier Sosu.



Mr. Okudzeto, who is a member of the disciplinary committee of the council says Mr Sosu contravened the laws and regulation governing the practice of law in the country, and deserved the punishment to serve as a deterrent and to maintain the integrity of the profession.



Lawyer Sosu was slapped with a three year ban by General Legal Council after being found guilty of advertising his services and overcharging a client.



But Senyo Korsi says the member of the disciplinary committee lawyer Okudjeto is equally guilty of the same offence which saw lawyer Sosu suspended.



According to him, lawyer Okudzeto’s law firm, Sam Okudzeto and Associates have advertised themselves through its website.



He questioned why the website which has been used by the firm has not incurred similar sanctions just like that of lawyer Sosu.



The group is therefore calling on the General Council to reverse the ban since it is a violation of the fundamental rights of Sosu and constitution.



The ban they believe will deny justice to several vulnerable people that he is currently representing as a Counsel.





