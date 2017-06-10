Stop Speculating Circumstances Of Major Mahama’s Death — GAF

Related Stories The military is pleading with Ghanaians to stop speculating the circumstances surrounding Major Maxwell Adam Mahama’s death.



It has, accordingly, advised Ghanaians to hand over any information they have on the death of Major Mahama to police investigators.



According to the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Col. E. Aggrey-Quarshie, the conspiracy theories and speculations would not resolve the circumstances leading to the murder of Major Mahama.



Col Aggrey-Quarshie stated this in an interview with journalists after a short vigil held in honour of Major Mahama at Burma Camp in Accra last Thursday.



He declined to comment on stories purporting to be hidden facts behind the death of Major Mahama and reiterated his call on all Ghanaians, including journalists, to be circumspect in their accounts.



The vigil



The Military High Command, including the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lt General O. B. Akwa, and other service commanders, the wife of Major Mahama, Barbara, his mother, father, family members, members of the clergy and hundreds of sympathisers thronged the Arakan Officers Mess at Burma Camp to keep vigil for the Major who was laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Accra yesterday.



It was a solemn atmosphere as military officers, soldiers, friends, sympathisers and members of the general public sat and reflected on the life of Major Mahama.



Some soldiers sported dark Tshirts labelled “Justice4Max”.



Tears flowed as the military band played dirges. Some of the mourners the Daily Graphic spoke to were unanimous in their views that Major Mahama was full of life, a free spirit, kind and hardworking.



Background



The nation was stunned by the gruesome murder of Major Mahama when video clips of the barbaric act went viral last week Tuesday.



Major Mahama, who was heading a military detachment near Denkyira Obuasi, met his untimely death last Monday when some residents of the area accused him of being an armed robber and lynched him.



The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that had stormed Denkyira Obuasi the previous week.



They allegedly tortured Major Mahama till he passed on.



Prosecution



Three days after the gruesome murder of Major Mahama, more security personnel descended heavily on Denkyira Obuasi in search of the alleged perpetrators of the heinous crime.



Forty-four persons are currently in custody for allegedly playing various roles leading to the death of Major Mahama.



Posthumous promotion President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo posthumously promoted Captain Mahama to the rank of Major during the one-week celebration to mark his unfortunate demise.



He also promised that the government would set up a trust fund with a seed money of GH¢500,000.



The President personally donated GH¢50,000 to the widow and children and further promised to mount a monument in Major Mahama’s memory.