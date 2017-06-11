Ex-Soldier 8 Others Busted Over Narcotics

Related Stories Nine persons, including an ex-military officer, have been apprehended by the Tema Regional Police Command for dealing in narcotics.



The suspects were picked up by the police in a swoop conducted in the Ashaiman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.



Warrant Officer II (WO2) (Rtd) George Hagan, a 52-year-old man, was arrested with a black handbag, which contained dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



The other suspects are Kojo Nyarko, 32, Alhassan Abduali alias Cubicle, Seth Onomah, 27, Seletian Duboss, 48, Joshua Afrifa, 53 and Alhassan Nuhu, 24-year-old unemployed.



Confirming the arrests to DAILY GUIDE, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, spokesman of the Tema Regional Police Command, noted that the suspects were arrested in various ghettos within Ashaiman in the special operation.



He mentioned that the police retrieved 258 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, seven packets of assorted cigarettes, five cigarette filters, five lighters and 14 pairs of scissors.



According to him, the exhibits were in the custody of the police, pending investigations.



Mr Darkwah mentioned that the suspects would be arraigned before court after police investigations.