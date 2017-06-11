Veep Embarks On Second Phase Of Ramadan Tour

Related Stories Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday embarked on the second phase of a nationwide Ramadan Tour.



The three day tour would see him visit a number of mosques in the Upper East, Northern and Brong Ahafo Regions, during which he would join the faithful to pray for Ghana as they undertake the Holy fast.



Dr Bawumia returns to Accra on Monday June 12, 2017. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.