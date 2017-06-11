We Have Forgiven The People Of Denkyira-Obuasi - Major Mahama's Family

Related Stories The family of the late Major Maxwell Mahama says they bear no grudges with the people of Denkyira-Obuasi who gruesomely lynched their beloved son to death.



According to them, once death has taken away their son, there is nothing they could do to bring him back to life., therefore, they have agreed to let it go.



On that score, the apology that was rendered by a high powered delegation from the Central Region led by the Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has been accepted in good faith.



However, the family said irrespective of the pardon granted the people of Denkyira-Obuasi, they will continue to seek for justice for their beloved son.



“The Central Regional Minister led a very high powered delegation made up of all the DCEs, MPs and other ministers from the region to the family at the funeral grounds and the regional minister apologized on behalf of the region. And if you were there that day, he was literally kneeling down before the head of the family to say that – look we are sorry this thing has happened. We beg for forgiveness".



"And at the end of the day, the response from all sides of the family were unanimous – that look it is something that has happened and we have to forgive them. However, we demand for justice.”



“It wasn’t everyone in that town or that region that was involved in that act so if they come as a region to apologise we accept but we will still demand for justice. We accept the apology but that does not mean we can forgive them in the manner that one will say they’ve been forgiven.



"We say the law should take its course and the right people should be punished,” Spokesperson for the family of the late Major Mahama, Zakaria Salaka told Akwasi Nsiah in on Kasapa News, Friday.



Commenting further, he said the family made of Christians and Muslims believes that vengeance is the Lord’s and therefore, will not do anything avenge the death of their son.



“We as humans cannot exact vengeance for our son. No matter what we do, we are not going to get our son back. What we have forgiven them therefore is the innocent ones who did not take part in the lynching. But for those that are involved in it, the law should take its course,” he added