Government Committed To Revamp Railways Sector - Minister

He said investors from around the world had expressed interest in partnering the government to up lift the railways and make it a commercially viable entity that would generate enough revenue to pay its workers.



Mr Ghartey who said this at a durbar with the staff of the Ghana Railway Company Limited at Ketan a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region, encouraged them to put the past behind them and have a change of attitude towards work to help realise the New Patriotic Party’s vision for the rail sector.



He said very soon an Israeli team of experts would come to site for feasibility studies as a first step in the transformation process and urged them to imbibe some of the good qualities that would be exemplified by the team for the growth and rapid economic revival of the company.



Mr Ghartey said more than 7 billion dollars would be committed to the rail sector over the next four years.



He said it was befitting for the workers to put their shoulders to the wheel to fast track the revival of the sector.



He said government was not ready to witch hunt any worker especially people who had sold railways properties to individuals.



“Let’s do the right and revert any properties belonging to the company,” he said.



Mr Ghartey who is an indigene of the Essikado where most railway workers reside and a member of parliament for the area, recounted fun memories of the then Railway Corporation and its contribution to his personal development.



“My grandfather, uncle and some brothers and even friends all worked here in those days and it was a pride to marry a railway worker,” he said.



The Minister described the current situation of Railway workers and the state of the company as a national tragedy that needed immediate attention.



Mr Ghartey said: “Ghana in 1923 was described as the richest colony in West Africa because the railways were active and transportation of cocoa from the hinterland to Takoradi Harbour was done with ease, in fact, one of the greatest post-colonial tragedy to ever befall us is the abandonment of the railway sector.”



The Minister said it was possible to expand the rail network across the country.



“We need to improve upon the 945 kilometres left us by the colonial masters and with modern technology, it is possible.”



Mr Ghartey pointed out that the railway sector continue to be one of the safest, comfortable, cheap and reliable transport service provider connecting towns and villages and ensuring positive businesses for economic growth.