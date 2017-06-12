Special Courts Grant Bail To 31 Remand Prisoners

Related Stories Thirty-one remand prisoners in two prisons in the Central Region, were on Friday granted bail under the Justice For All Programme (JFAP).



This followed the establishment of three special courts in each prison to deal with remand cases.



Out of the 45 remand cases concerning the Winneba Prisons and the Ankaful Camp Prisons in Cape Coast, three inmates were discharged, three cases struck out, six refused bail and two were earlier convicted by court.



At Winneba Prisons, out of the 26 remand cases, 18 inmates were granted bail, one discharged, four refused bail, one case struck out, one purloiner discharged, and two were earlier convicted by the court.



At the Ankaful Prisons, out of the 19 cases, two remand prisoners were discharged, 13 granted bail, two refused bail and two cases were struck out.



Appeal Court Judge and chairman of the Remand Review Taskforce, Justice C. K Honyenugah, speaking to journalists after the special sitting of the JFAP at Ankaful Prisons, said the JFAP realised that it would save time and resources to carry out the programme in the two prisons.





