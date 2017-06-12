Public Cautioned Against NSS Fraudsters

Related Stories The National Service Scheme (NSS) has cautioned members of the public against persons allegedly extorting various amounts of money with promises of positings to their preferred companies and institutions.



It said posting of service personnel does not attract any fee, neither has the NSS engaged the services of agents for postings.



“Management takes a serious view of these developments and wishes to state that posting of national service personnel does not attract any fee,” a statement signed by acting Executive Director of NSS, Ussif Mustapha, said.



It warned that “management wishes to state that the NSS does not engage the services of agents for postings and would not be responsible of any acts of defrauding,” and said security agencies have been alerted of the ongoing deceit.



The statement said that “the general public is to take note that the security agencies have been alerted, and that anyone caught to be involved in such unauthorised activities would be dealt with in accordance with law.”