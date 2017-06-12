Ga Chief Remanded . . . Over Double Sale Of lands

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court 4 has remanded in prison custody, Nii Ayikai III, Akanmadjen chief (Mantse ) of Accra.



Nii Ayikai III of Akanmajen Divisional Stool of the Ga Traditional Council who was facing charges of fraud and double sale of land, was on last Wednesday remanded in police custody, after he (Nii Ayikai ) was arrested by the property fraud unit of the Ghana police service after investigations conducted over a parcel of land at Abossey okai belonging to the Quayenor family was found to have been stolen and sold .



Nii Ayikai who is currently standing trial over the sale of a plot of land at Abbosey Okai for the opening of a branch of LAS PAMAS Food Joint in the Greater Accra Region was remanded in police custody to reappear on monday, June ,2017.



The sale of the land was tracked by the Quayenor family, owners of the said parcel of land after the Chief’s syndicate group led by Fred Adjei Brown allegedly sold the land to Las Palma’s.



The land in question is the paternal property of the Queen mother of Kwabenya, Naa Korkoi Dugbatey II.



Nii Ayikai III and his group led by Fred Adjei Brown and David Nortey- deliberately contested the authority of the chief of the Akanmajen Chief Nii Ayikai in court over the said property at Abossey Okai without the knowledge and consent of its legitimate owners being the Quayenor family of Abossey Okai.



Records available at the deeds registry in Accra revealed an indenture number 556/ 1928 of an ownership to the Quayenor family in the person of Joseph Tetteh Quayenor (deceased) since 1928.



This compelled the family member of Joseph Quayenor to institute a legal action against the chief of Akanmajen, Nii Ayikai III.



From the records at the lands Commission, the land was sold in 2012, even when the property was in the name of the Quayenor family.



But lack runs out of the Akanmajen chief (Mantse ) when in court on Wednesday 7th June 2017, to answer charges of fraud and double sale of land, found himself bundled into police custody on remand after the court remanded him in police custody with some conditions to be met to the court before he is released.



Nii Ayikai is expected to appear in the dock before the circuit Court 4 on Monday 12th June, 2017.



