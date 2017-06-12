One-village, One-dam To Start After Rainy Season - Veep

Related Stories Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the people of northern Ghana that the government’s 'One-village, one-dam’ programme will commence after the current rainy season.



He explained that it was not prudent to construct dams in the rainy season and, therefore, urged the people to exercise patience as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would fulfil every promise he made to them.



Dr Bawumia said this last Friday when he joined the Muslim faithful in Bolgatanga at the Central Mosque to break their fast.



Addressing the Muslim faithful, the Vice-President said he undertook a similar exercise with the Muslim faithful last year during his campaign tour as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and asked for their prayers and support to win the elections.



"We have won the elections through your prayer and support and it is appropriate that I come back to thank you and also to ask for your prayer in the governance of the country because the task before us is Herculean and we have promised to achieve a lot for this country," he said.



Campaign promises



He said the President was a man of his words and that whatever he promised the people of Ghana would be fulfilled, indicating that the implementation of the promises had already started.



The Vice-President said the government had budgeted GH¢219 million for the Zongo Development Fund.



He stated that a law would be passed within the year to ensure that the fund received its yearly budgetary allocation without any delay.



Dr Bawumia stated that very soon a team would be visiting the Zongos and inner cities to carry out their needs assessment for development work to commence.



He said many children from the Zongo communities were not able to access senior high school (SHS) education because of school fees.



That, he noted, was among the reasons that informed the introduction of the free SHS education policy which would commence in September this year.



The Vice President said the government was considering making Arabic an examinable subject.



He said if Arabic was introduced as an examinable subject, it would lead to the employment of Arabic.





