Ras Mubarak Clashes With Hanna Tetteh On Dual Citizens

In a swift rebuttal to a suggestion that dual citizens should be allowed to serve in government, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has argued that such people should have no such right.



Former minister of Foreign Affairs and former MP for Awutu Senya West, Hanna Tetteh, had earlier called for a review of the constitutional provision that prevents person with dual citizenship from holding public offices, following a recent election of seven persons with Nigerian citizenship into the parliament of the United Kingdom.



She added that it may have been a self-serving statement had it come when she was still in office, but that notwithstanding, there was the need to explore that option.



That, would however, be only possible if, the 1992 constitution of the republic of Ghana is appropriately reviewed. Ras Mubarak, however disagreed and opined that the law should remain as it is, and should be used as a basis to punish any dual citizen who vies for public office.



He stated that Ghana cannot allow an individual who owes allegiance to another country to serve in government. The framers of the Constitution, in his opinion, were therefore spot on with regard to this matter.



He however added that those in such a situation are at liberty to contribute their ideas for the nation’s benefit. The current provisions in the constitution, are however to the effect that one must renounce the citizenship of the foreign country if he or she is a dual citizen and desirous of a public office.



The law on dual citizenship was brought into play when Adamu Sakande, MP for Bawku Central was incarcerated for two years on the grounds that he became an MP though he was a dual citizen.



In a similar manner, the MP for Zabzugu was reported to have been sued by his constituents who leveled accusations of dual citizenship against him.