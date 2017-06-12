We Are Grateful To Ghanaians - Major Mahama's Family

Related Stories Family of the late major Maxwell Mahama who was murdered by some residents of Denkyira Buasi in the Central Region have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support during the final funeral rites and burial of their son.



Speaking on Okay fm's Morning Show 'Ade Akye Ebia', spokesperson for the family Mr. Ahmed Zachariah explained that they have been somehow consoled by the Ghanaian affection.



"Though we are not done with the General rites, we believe that all is not lost as we are equally following the investigations being conducted by the police".



He however, denied reports that the family is demanding Tema motorway roundabout be named after major Maxwell Mahama.



Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, who died at the hands of a mob action on May 29, 2017 while on official duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, was laid to rest at the Osu Military Cemetery in Accra.



The thirty-two-year-old Major was given a state burial which attracted hundreds of mourners.



Dignitaries at the funeral included the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and other parliamentarians from both majority and minority sides.



Major Mahama rose through the ranks to become a captain, having served in various capacities, both home and abroad, such as a Platoon Commander, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon from November 2008 to May 2009, and an Adjutant, United Nations Operation in Cote d’Ivoire from August 2011 to March 2012.He also served as a Military Information Officer, United Nations Mission in Liberia from July 2013 to January 2014 and Company Commander, 5 Infantry Battalion, from January 2014 till his death.



He left behind a wife, Babara Mahama, and two sons, Jaden and Jeremiah.





