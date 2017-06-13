Major Mahama’s Postmortem Report Out

Related Stories A postmortem report on the body of the the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama has been released revealing that the slain soldier sustained several gunshots moments before his death.



Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Bright Oduro according to a graphic.com.gh report revealed that several bullets were removed from his body which confirms that he was shot by the suspects before his body was set on fire.



Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was the Commander of a military detachment stationed at Denkyira-Boase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, was lynched by residents after they suspected he was a robber.



It further confirmed a voice in the video that claimed the ‘robber’ was fortified spiritually because he kept running even after being shot at.



There are still conflicting accounts as to circumstances that led to the death of the soldier who was buried on Friday June 9, 2017 Whereas military command and police investigators claim he was going on jogging and stopped to buy snails from the woman who saw a sidearm on him and snitched the assemblyman William Baah who then mobilized angry residents to lynch him, another account claimed he was invited to a meeting with a prior motive of killing him.



52 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident with the latest being 7 who were on Friday remanded by an Accra Central District Court including; Akwasi Baah, Solomon Sackey, Kwame Agyei, Joseph Appiah Kubi (aka Kum Dede), Akosua Takyiwaa (aka Maabono), Esther Dauda (aka Asha) and Michael Kumah (aka Kojo Anim) to reappear on June 21, 2017



All suspects have been provisionally charged with two counts of murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal code and other offences act of 1960, Act 29 as well as conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder: contrary to section 23(1) and 46 of the criminal and other offences act 1960 (Act 29).