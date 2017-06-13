Police Vow To Pursue Culprits In Adeyman Chief’s Murder

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has vowed to pursue and arrest persons who murdered a development Chief at Adeyman, Nii Tettey Saban in the Ga West Municipality last week.



The Chief was killed in cold blood on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in his family house.



A statement by the Regional Command on Monday said the Police have begun investigations into Nii Saban’s murder.



“The Accra Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the murder of Nii Tettey Saban, Nkosuohene, who was shot and butchered to death by unknown assailants in his family house at Adeyman, on 8th June, 2017,” the statement said.



It also urged “the general public, especially family members and residents of Adeyman to exercise restraint as Police continue to pursue the perpetrators of the crime through our intelligence-led operations.” The late Nii Tettey Saban is alleged to have been killed over some chieftaincy issues.



Earlier reports said he and some persons were performing rites to lift the ban on the drumming and noise making on the fateful day when some youth ambushed them, shot sporadically and dragged him to a different location where they brutally beat him before shooting him dead.



The Police said notwithstanding its investigations, it needs useful information from the general public to help arrest the culprits.