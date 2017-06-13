Policeman Shot Dead Near Michel Camp

Related Stories A Police man believed to be in his 30s has been shot dead by two armed men.



The Policeman, Michael Kporye was shot in the face and in the chest on Monday evening at Tulaku near Michel Camp in the Greater Accra Region.



Michael was on night patrol duties in the area using his motorbike when the two unknown armed assailants who were also on a motorbike, shot him to death. The shooting incident occurred around 9.30pm.



Police sources say investigations have commenced to arrest the suspects. Source: Citifmonline.com