Man Wanted For Chopping Off Girl’s Hand

Related Stories JOSHUA TEI, the 24-year-old resident of Tei Mensah, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region, who allegedly chopped off his girlfriend’s hand claiming she was cheating on him, has been declared wanted by the police.



The Suhum police commander, Supt. Joseph Owusu, said the suspect bolted after committing the crime at Aponoapono, a village near Suhum, last Friday evening.



DAILY GUIDE reported in yesterday’s edition that Tei had purportedly chopped off his girlfriend’s hand.



The victim, whose name was given as Patience, aged 20 years, said she was in church when she received a phone call and so she stepped out to answer the call. All of a sudden, she asserted, her boyfriend emerged from a hiding place and chopped off her hand with a machete.



She’s currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.



ASP Joseph Owusu confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that the police had declared the suspect wanted to face the full rigours of the law.



He said the police would need the support of residents of Aponoapono and the surrounding areas to make the arrest of the suspect possible.



