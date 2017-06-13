Expect More Rains – Meteo Warns

Related Stories The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned, the country could be experiencing heavy rains from now till the end of July.



The country has been experiencing heavy rains with strong winds causing destruction to life and properties.



Heavy storms in the mornings coupled with raging tides have rendered more than a thousand homeless particularly in the coastal belt.



Major fishing communities in the Central Region -Winneba, Ankaful, Cape Coast and Saltpond- have suffered the devastating large ocean wave destroying more than 30 canoes while one person has been confirmed dead, Correspondent Richard Kwadwo reported on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Tuesday, June 13, 2017.



Volta Regional Correspondent Ivy Setordzi also reported hundreds have been displaced in Keta and its environs including Fuveme, Kporkporgbor, Dzita and Anyanu.



However, Assistant Meteorologist at GMET, Federick Otu Larbi explained the current weather situation has reached its peak in June for those living in the southern part of the country.



“This year our seasonal forecasts envisage above normal rainfall...So we expect more rainfall coming in, in the morning for those of us in the south,” Mr. Out Larbi told Show host Nhyira Addo.



The Meteorologist says the northern part of the country which is now experiencing the start of the rainy season, will see more heavy rains than what is being experienced in the south.



“For the north, the rains can be heavy and come with strong winds [that] could cause damage to property and life,” he forecast.