Chiefs Are Agents Of Good Governance – Osabarima Ofori

Related Stories Osabarima Danso Abiam Ofori, Chief of Nkronso, has said chiefs are frontline agents of good governance hence the need to involve them in all development efforts.



He said it is the duty of traditional ruler to show interest in social amenities selected for implementation in his local community.



Osabarima Ofori said this during a meeting with the Media Network on Social Accountability, Unit of the Local Government Capacity Support Project, at his palace at Nkronso in the East Akim District.



The chief, an appointee of the East Akim District Assembly, said that the establishment of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) has aided fiscal decentralization in the country.



Osabarima Ofori said the fund is, however, challenged in many ways which include delays in the transfer of funds, lack of transparency and low levels of accountability.



He said there is ample evidence of low capacity and lack of understanding of some MMDAs staff on the Financial Administration Act (FAA 2003), (Act 654) and Financial Administration Regulation (FAR).



Osabarima Ofori said the level of MMDAs compliance with financial management standards is low, leading to several irregularities as seen in procurement and tax cases.



He said some of these irregularities are caused by administrative or procedural blunders and not only through corrupt practices.