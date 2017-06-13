Illegal Miners Have No Mining Permits – Witness

Related Stories Dr. Mawuli Lumor, officer in charge of the Ankobra River Basin, at Tarkwa, yesterday confirmed that the Water Resources Commission (WRC) has not granted permits to the five Chinese and five Ghanaians, charged for illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey,’ in River Ankobra, at Bamiankor in the Western Region.



Dr Lumor, a prosecution witness, who appeared before a Sekondi High Court trying the accused, said under water Act 522, all water resources are vested in the government, explaining that his office conducts investigations concerning all applications regarding activities on River Ankobra.



“As far as I am concerned, they have not been permited to mine in the Ankobra Basin. Since 2007, I have been working in the basin and I do investigations before the go ahead can be given. Concerning the accused, no permit has come to my office.” he told the Court, presided by Justice Edward Amoako Asante.



Answering questions posed by counsel for the accused, Constantine Kudjordzi, Dr. Lumor said that dredging or diverting of a water course, was allowed, but, were done under technical supervision, and by law as stipulated by the Water Act,



“Under the Act, you should have a permit.” the officer in Charge of Ankobra Basin stressed.



Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Senior State Attorney, Mr. George Sackey, earlier, Dr Lumour told the court that the Ankobra Basin office had not received applications from the accused requesting granting of rights to mine.



“We have not received such a letter from them. We do not grant permits for people to mine in rivers, it’s purely illegal.” Dr. Lumor added.



Meanwhile, proceedings have been adjourned to Monday, June 19.



The five Chinese and five Ghanaians, who were arrested in March, this year, by the Western Regional Police Command, in the Bamianko corridor of Nzema East municipality of the Western Region, have been granted bail by a Sekondi High Court.



The Chinese are Dong Cheng, unemployed, 30, Hung Jian, engineer, 51, Ning Guorui, welder, 42, Yin Bi Quiang, spare parts dealer, 46, Li Zilong, cook/farmer, 44, were granted a self-congnisance bail and also ordered to deposit their passports with the court.



The five Ghanaian collaborators are Eric Owusu, carpenter, 28, Kwabena Adjei, small-scale miner, 50, Nana Adu Ackah Mensah,farmer, 42, Kwasi Owusu, unemployed, 28, and Kofi Darko, driver, 21, were also granted bail to the sum of GH¢100,000 each , with one surety to be justified.



They have been charged with conspiracy to conduct illegal mining on River Ankobra and also undertaking small scale mining operations without licence contrary to section 23 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29 and section 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act, Act,2006 Act 703, as amended in Act 900 of 2015.





