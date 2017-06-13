Man Remanded For Attempted Robbery

Related Stories A Koforidua Circuit Court has remanded a 27-year-old unemployed man into prison custody for attempted robbery.



Michael Odu, also known as Efo, and his accomplice (deceased) allegedly attempted to rob passengers at a spot between Daboro Forestry and a private mortuary, located at Nsawam.



He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and attempt to commit crime to wit robbery of which he pleaded not guilty.



The accused was remanded by the court presided over by Madam Mercy Adei Kotei and would re-appear before the court on June 16.



Assistant State Attorney, Cyril Boateng Keteku, said the complainants in the case were police personnel stationed at the Nsawam Police District Headquarters whilst the accused is unemployed and lives at Ahwerease, near Nsawam.



He said on April 20, this year at about 9pm, the complainants who were on patrol duties had a tip-off that some robbers were terrorising road users and peddling stones at vehicles in motion, smashing windscreens.



Mr. Keteku said when the patrol team arrived at the said spot they saw the accused and his accomplice (now deceased), wielding cutlasses and attacking the driver of a wine Toyota saloon car.



He said that on seeing the police, the accused run into a nearby bush, but were arrested by the police.



The prosecution said the accused, who was following his accomplice (deceased) was hit by a bullet on his cheek but managed to escape from the scene.



The complainants, however, took the wounded robber (accomplice) to the Nsawam Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The prosecutor said the police had information that the accused had reported at the Nsawam Government Hospital, and was placed under police guard.



Mr. Keteku said the accused was discharged and handed over to the police for investigation.





