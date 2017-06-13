Rawlings Could Have Plotted Coup Against Mahama – Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said former President Jerry John Rawlings could have plotted a coup d’état against ex-president John Dramani Mahama due to high rate of corruption in his government.



According to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the former President would have enough justification for a coup since the corruption in the erstwhile Mahama government was worse than what occurred under late Hilla Limann in 1981.



His comment comes after Mr. Rawlings said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) defeat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections was self inflicted.



Addressing a mammoth crowd to mark the NDC’s 25th Anniversary at Ashaiman in Accra, the former President indicated that corruption under the Mahama-led administration is ten times more what made him to stage the coup the June 4th revolution.



In support, Mr. Antwi Boasiako on Adom FM’s Burning Issues programme hosted by Afia Pokua said he would have supported a coup.





He explained that the factors that led to the June 4 Uprising were abound in Mahama’s government.



“The things that led to the June 4th Revolution of the NDC is less than the corruption that the nation experienced during President Mahama’s regime which could have warranted Rawlings to plot a coup d’état against him” he stressed.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said corruption in Mahama’s government collapsed Ghana’s economy.



He indicated that 25 years of NDC’s existence in Ghana’s body politic has brought misery to Ghanaians.



Chairman Wontumi vowed to do everything in his power to keep the NDC in opposition.