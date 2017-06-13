MP Supports ‘Planting For Food And Jobs’ Programme

Related Stories Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and the Minister at the Presidency has launched the ‘MP Supports Agriculture’ Programme as part of the government’s efforts to encourage farming across the country through the ‘Planting for food and jobs’ programme.



According to him, the programme would among other things encourage farmers in the constituency to grow staple foods in large quantities to increase productivity and to also create employment amongst them.



Assuring that all the necessary measures had been put in place to guarantee the success of the programme, Mr Acheampong donated items worth GHS 18,000.00 in support of the programme.



The items included; packets of machetes, a tractor, fertilizers, walling booths and spraying machines.



He promised to ensure that the district in the next two years would have one of the biggest poultry farms in the area to create employment for the youth and to promote poultry farming as well.



He hinted that plans were underway to construct silos, tiger nuts and tomato factories in the district to aid preservation as well as to promote the ‘one district, one factory’ programme.



Mr Acheampong promised to provide five more tractors to other farming communities in the district to enable everyone have the fair share of the government’s ‘planting for food and jobs programme.



Mr Isaac Kwame Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE) also assured that his doors were opened to investors and businessmen who want to partner with the Assembly to speed up development in the district.



He encouraged farmers to embrace the opportunity the MP had offered to enable them practise commercial farming to fetch them income and to create employment in the area.



Mr Agyapong promised to work closely with the MP to deal with the rampant Fulani attacks and to enable farmers have access to their farms to begin planting their seedlings for the season.



Mr Nathan Aboagye, the District Agriculture Officer said his department had received all the necessary materials from the Ministry of Foods and Agriculture (MOFA) and urged farmers to register for the minor season.



He added that government would be recruiting more Extension Officers across the country to help in the ‘planting for food and jobs’ programme to ensure its success.



Nana Okyemfour Asiedu Agyemang, the Adontenhene and Acting Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area applauded the MP for the gesture and called on farmers to delve into vegetables farming aside the normal crops they cultivate.