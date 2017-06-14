ALERT! Rotten Mattresses Repackaged And Sold In The Market (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Everyone’s wish is to have an ultra flexible, high resilience polyurethane foam mattress covered with Belgium jacquard quilts that provides excellent relaxation and body support to sleep on.



However, if you are planning to purchase an anti-stress pressure reducing memory foam mattress made of advanced hypo-allergenic fungi and anti-microbial visco-elastic foam in Accra [Makola market] and its environs, then you have to think twice – or visit an accredited manufacturer for your orthopedic mattress.



Finished product of mattresses sold in the market of Accra looks eye-catching to the buyer – but what is under the mattress toppers will amaze you.



Peacefmonline.com investigations have exposed local mattress manufacturers at Tudu, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region who repackage already used ‘wet rotten mattresses’ for the market.



Our reporter who spent hours at the manufacturers location with a hidden camera gathered that the young men buy the garbage dumped rotten mattresses from local sanitation officers and repackage it differently to look attractive for innocent buyers.



They however transport the ‘polish on dirty’ mattresses to big stores in Makola market and some parts of Accra for sale with accredited companies logos stitched to them.



An anonymous eyewitness of the illegal mattress manufacturers proceeds told our reporter that – “Big cars always come here at dawn to transport the mattresses. This thing has been going on for long but we don’t know who to report to. They [Manufacturers] are dangerous as well so we get scared to report them.”



Peacefmonline.com also gathered that, the illegal producers also repackage used pillows from landfill site.



