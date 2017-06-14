I'm Not Wrong, I Am Entitled To My Own Opinions - Hanna Tetteh Replies Ras Mubarak

Related Stories The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hanna Tetteh has words for the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu.



The National Democratic Congress’ MP had earlier rejected a suggestion from Hanna Tetteh on who can serve in government.



Hanna Tetteh had stated that dual citizens should be allowed to serve in government.



Hanna in a Twitter rant spoke on how Ghana is different from Nigeria where seven persons of Nigerian citizenship are now serving in United Kingdom's parliament.



However, Ras Mubarak, argued that such people should have no such right.



He argued that people of dual citizenship owed a certain allegiance to their other country which might become tested when there are put in government.



In response to an earlier article by YEN.com.gh on Ras Mubarak’s comments, the former foreign minister tweeted that, she is “not wrong”.



She stated that she was entitled to her own opinions just as Ras Mubarak was entitled to his opinion on the issue too.



“[My opinions] won't change just because he doesn't agree with it”, she added.