Ghanaian Media One Of The Best In Africa – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hailed the Ghanaian media saying it remains relevant and competitive across the sub-region.



Speaking at a presidential lecture at the Academy of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in Germany on Tuesday 13 June on the theme: “Ghana – A Rising Star in Africa”, Mr Akufo-Addo said the Ghanaian story could not be told without a mention of the media, which he described as one of the most vibrant in Africa.



He intimated that he prefers a loud and reckless press to the meek and praise-singing ones that dominated the media space in the heady days of the Fourth Republic.



“The Ghanaian story cannot be told without mention of those whose business it is to tell our story – the media. We probably have one of the most vibrant media on the African continent, if not in the world.



“Like many of the other institutions of state, the media in Ghana also came into its own in the Fourth Republic and the national constitution guarantees freedom of the media. It is a loud and crowded media that we now have and some feel that many journalists are erring on the side of recklessness. There is a lot to teach and to train those who practise journalism in our country, but I must say I will much rather have the loud and reckless media than the meek and praise-singing one that used to characterise our newspapers and radio and television.



“This is one of the sectors in which the Konrad Adenauer Foundation has been active in Ghana with funding for the continuous training of our journalists. And it is one of the many things for which we owe the foundation a debt of gratitude.”